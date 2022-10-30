Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Riders pedal to new record with CycleNation for heart attack and stroke awareness

cyclebar browns.jpg
Tracy Carloss | News 5 Cleveland
cyclebar browns.jpg
Posted at 10:24 PM, Oct 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-29 22:24:53-04

CLEVELAND — CycleNation riders pedaled to a new record this year.

It’s the fifth year for the event in Cleveland. The goal was to raise money and awareness about heart attacks and strokes. Riders, this year, raised more than $200,000 for the American Heart and Stroke Association.

CycleNation is a movement empowering people to be healthy while funding research to end stroke and heart disease.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Monday Night Football on News 5!

Watch Monday Night Football on News 5!