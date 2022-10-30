Riders pedal to new record with CycleNation for heart attack and stroke awareness

CLEVELAND — CycleNation riders pedaled to a new record this year.

It’s the fifth year for the event in Cleveland. The goal was to raise money and awareness about heart attacks and strokes. Riders, this year, raised more than $200,000 for the American Heart and Stroke Association.

CycleNation is a movement empowering people to be healthy while funding research to end stroke and heart disease.

