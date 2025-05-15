Ridge Road exit ramp on I-480 westbound to close in June for 60 days

The Ohio Department of Transportation is closing another ramp along the I-480 interstate.

Starting June 2, the I-480 westbound exit ramp to Ridge Road will close for 60 days. ODOT said crews will be completely replacing the pavement on the ramp.

ODOT said this is a similar project to the work being done at the I-90 eastbound to East 55th Street exit.

ODOT said it understands that construction projects like this can be frustrating, but this work is necessary to get rid of potholes on the exit ramp for a smoother ride.

"It's been in need for some time now," Public Information Officer Isaac Hunt said. "I think people that regularly take that ramp will hopefully appreciate some new pavement there. They're going to take out the old pavement and put new cement there."

The official detour when traveling west on I-480 is to continue past the Ridge Road exit. Drivers can exit at the next exit ramp on Tiedeman Road. Then, they can get on I-480 eastbound and get off at the Ridge Road exit there.

ODOT said detour signs will be posted. The work is expected to wrap up in early August.

The exit ramp to Ridge Road is the third ramp to close for construction along I-480. Currently, the I-480 eastbound to I-77 north ramp and the I-480 westbound to I-77 south ramps are closed until September for bridge deck replacements.