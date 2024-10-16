'Right place, right time': Brook Park resident saves man's life after motorcycle accident nearly killed him

BROOK PARK, Ohio — Aug. 14 is the day Steve Maty almost lost his life; he was in a motorcycle accident near the intersection of Holland and Smith Road in Brook Park.

“[My partner] and I, we were just going about our day, running some errands together and then she was helping me put out garage sale signs that day. We made a couple of stops and we proceeded to start placing our garage sale signs. She was driving. I was in the passenger's, seat and she just started screaming. ‘Oh my God! Oh my God.’ As she was stating that, I happened to catch the point of impact of the accident,” David Marflack Jr. told News 5.

Marflack Jr. said he then watched as Maty was hit by a vehicle.

“Steve was blindsided. [He] flipped over and got dragged approximately 75 feet,” he recalled.

Maty’s motorcycle was totaled. And Maty’s left leg was nearly severed.

Marflack Jr. said he immediately called 911 and then hopped into action.

“Everything just went into super slow motion, but I was moving as fast as I physically could,” Marflack Jr. added.

He said the 911 operator asked if he had something to tie around Maty’s leg to stop the bleeding.

“I was just in shorts, a t-shirt and flip flops. I noticed a bystander standing there. He was a well-dressed gentleman. I went up to him, handed him my phone and said, ‘Give me your belt.’ I then proceeded to run over to Steve to stop the bleeding. He was bleeding profusely,” Marflack Jr. explained.

Marflack Jr. wrapped Maty’s leg twice and “held on for dear life.”

Brook Park Police dash camera footage provided to News 5 shows Marflack Jr. standing over Maty with his hand remaining on the wound as EMS and police arrived.

“What made you decide to save this guy?,” I asked him.

“It wasn't even a thought. I knew I was the one that had to do something because there were several onlookers just basically gawking and nobody was doing anything. I knew based on my past experiences, I had to do something, and I was going to do it,” Marflack Jr. responded. “I was placed at the right place, at the right time. I understood the assignment.”

Maty was whisked off by EMS shortly after.

His fiancée, Michelle Hugo, said she couldn’t believe the news.

“I was in shock the whole time. Even when I got to the hospital, I still wasn't sure,” she said. “He's always been our provider, our caregiver. He's kind and loving. I was just shocked.”

Hugo said she couldn’t imagine life without Maty.

Thankfully, he remains by her side, but the accident cost him part of his left leg.

“[It was] painful to say the least,” said Maty. But in that moment of pain and fear, he said Marflack Jr. was a source of calmness.

Maty added, “It's absolutely amazing. It's a divine intervention is what I would call it. I'm grateful for him. It takes a special person to just jump into action and do something like that without hesitation.”

On Tuesday night, Brook Park City Council honored Marflack Jr. with a good Samaritan award at its monthly meeting.

City council members and those sitting in on the October City Council meeting applauded Marflack Jr. for his heroic efforts.

“I'm deeply, deeply blessed and honored and appreciative. I didn't want any acknowledgement or recognition. I did what I had to do,” Marflack Jr. stated.

Marflack Jr.’s daughter’s 15th birthday was Tuesday, and he said that made the award even more special.

“Happy birthday, Jocelyn!,” he exclaimed.

Marflack Jr. told News 5 that this incident marks the sixth time he has saved a person’s life, but his first to ever be recognized.

“I hope people treat each other with respect. That seems to be lacking nowadays and don't hesitate to help someone out because you never know what they're going through. Just be kind to each other,” Marflack Jr. said.

Marflack Jr., Hugo, and Maty are now all friends. Marflack Jr. said he’s thankful for the two new relationships he has gained.