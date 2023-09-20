RIP Ralph the Twinsburg Turkey, he 'bravely followed his own path,' often into traffic

On Wednesday, Ralph, the Twinsburg Turkey, died after months of delighting and wreaking havoc on the residents of Twinsburg.

Ralph stepped foot into the city of Twinsburg about four months ago and found a love for playing in traffic.

Unfortunately, his passion became fatal Wednesday morning when he was struck by a car, Twinsburg Police confirmed to News 5.

Residents in the area had a love-hate relationship with the large bird, who caused unconventional traffic delays that left people both amused and slightly frustrated.

During his time in Twinsburg, Ralph quickly became a celebrity, even having a Facebook pagededicated to him and his antics.

The owners of Ralph’s Facebook made a post regarding his death on Wednesday and said Ralph told them he wants people to remember him with affection rather than sorrow.

"Please don't be saddened if my time comes to an end. I've lived life fully and joyfully in my unique way. Even if I can't continue my daily adventures, I take comfort in the thought that my legacy is that of a turkey who bravely followed his own path," the Facebook post said.

After Ralph’s passing, he was cremated by Faithful Pet Cremation Services of Twinsburg.

Faithful Companion Pet Cremation Services