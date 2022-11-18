Rising costs impact local snowplowing companies, leading to increased prices

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Inflation is making some local snowplow companies’ jobs more costly this year.

“It's rough on a small business,” said Paul Balukas, the owner of Handyman and Snow Plowing Service.

For the last five years, Balukas has been the man to call to clear the snow from your yards.

“My best asset is my consumers and the reviews they give me,” said Balukas.

But he says this may not be the case this season.

“I have a lot of regular customers, and when I hit them with the prices this year, some of them couldn't afford it,” said Balukas.

Balukas says the reason for the rate hike is due to inflation.

“I'm really worried about me making any money again this year after last year,” said Balukas.

A similar concern is being felt by other local snowplow owners like Jaizonne Holivay.

“It's taking its toll,” said Jaizonne Holivay, the co-owner of PJ’s Full Service Contractors.

When we asked both men what's the biggest factor driving up costs for their businesses, they pointed to prices at the pump.

“Having a 1,000 lb. Plow on the front of your truck, I'm burning through like 50% more gas at a time, so now in today, it costs me $90 to fill up,” said Holivay.

Every time there's a job to do, like clearing Thursday’s snowfall in Ashtabula County, it costs Holivay around $540 for six trucks.

Holivay says he's even having a hard time getting same-day salt orders and finding new trucks due to chip shortages.

“Everything is constrained times 10,” said Holivay.

This means increased prices, which is something Holivay says he doesn't want to do since he, his cousin and friend started their business to help one of our most vulnerable populations.

“We understand, like with our elderly folks, some people just have certain incomes and certain fixed incomes, so what we used to charge three years ago, we have to charge like almost 50% more,” said Holivay.

Still, both Holivay and Balukas are hopeful current trends won't impact their businesses too much.

“I'm hoping that the prices come down and I can make a little money, as long as I break like I did last year, enough to pay the bills and buy equipment, then I'll continue on,” said Balukas.

