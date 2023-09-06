Riverside Local School District cancels classes due to heat, bus driver shortage

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — More schools and districts across Northeast Ohio are closed Wednesday due to the heat.

One of them includes Riverside Local School District, who announced the news late Tuesday night.

Aside from the hot temperatures, they also told News 5 they’re canceling classes because they don’t have enough bus drivers; so, they would have to split routes which would lead to longer driving times.

Nick Carrabine, who is the Director of Marketing and Communications at Riverside Local School District, says this is concerning because students and drivers would be on the bus for a long amount of time while in the afternoon heat.

Carrabine says the district is already short-staffed, but he says they have even more drivers off from work on Wednesday due to being sick.

He says the district has been advertising the need for bus drivers.

On a typical day, he says they’re short about eight routes so with fewer workers on a hot day like this one – Carrabine says it makes things challenging.

“We've already been experiencing throughout these first couple of weeks, some prolonged bus routes, but it hasn't been, a safety issue with the heat. With tomorrow, with the projected highs and the heat index going into the nineties and mid-nineties, again, it's just not a safe atmosphere for a child to be on a bus for 45 to 60 minutes in the afternoon,” said Carrabine

The district plans to reopen on Thursday.

In the meantime – if you or anyone you know is interested in being a bus driver – you can head to the district’s websitefor more information.

