Road rage incidents up in Ohio and many Northeast Ohio counties, OSHP says

CLEVELAND — The number of road rage incidents on Ohio roads and highways is up 22%, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in the number of incidents called in,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago with OSHP.

In some Northeast Ohio counties, that number is even higher. Calls involving road rage incidents in Cuyahoga County are up 24%. In Lorain County, incidents are up 26%. Medina County has a 52% increase. Ashtabula County incidents are up 36%, and Portage County saw an increase of 27%.

“More often than not, you’re dealing with normal everyday average people. There’s no true hard criminal element, it’s just folks having bad days and getting on eachothers' nerves,” said Santiago.

Troopers do not know the exact reason for the increase but point to the pandemic as a possible reason.

Ashland, Stark, Summit, Wayne, Geauga and Lake Counties all saw a decrease in the number of road rage incidents, according to OHP numbers.

If you see road rage happen, OSHP said you should call #677.

