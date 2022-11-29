Road rage on I-90 W in Painesville leads to gunshots, police say

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — In a release from the Lake County Sherriff's Office, officers responded to Interstate 90 near SR 44 after receiving a call for a vehicle being shot by another motorist on Monday night, Nov. 28, around 5:40 p.m.

According to police, the complainant was in a 2014 Nissan Titan pickup truck traveling westbound on I-90 in the left lane when the driver pulled up behind a silver Subaru traveling slowly.

The Subaru reportedly slammed on his brakes several times causing the Nissan to pass the Subaru using the right lane, consequently getting back in the left lane.

With the Subaru now in the right lane and the Nissan in the left lane, there were reportedly words and gestures exchanged between the front seat passenger of the Nissan and the driver of the Subaru when the driver of the Subaru discharged a firearm at the Nissan striking it in the right front fender, according to police.

The Subaru continued west on I-90 and the Nissan exited at SR 44 to call police. There were two adults and two children in the Nissan. No one was injured during the incident, said the release.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 440-350-5620.

