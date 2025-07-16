Roadwork to begin next week near busy Avon Commons

AVON, Ohio — The City of Avon will begin a road widening project on Monday at the intersection of Detroit Road and State Route 83.

Crews will widen the roads to create dedicated right-turn lanes in all directions. Left turn lanes in both directions will also be added to State Route 83. Detroit Road will also add one left turn lane and one on the westbound side of the road.

The project, priced at over $11 million, has been in development for years.

The City of Avon's Mayor, Bryan Jensen, stated that the primary concern in widening this intersection is to increase the flow of cars to popular destinations, such as Avon Commons and Interstate 90.

"It's painful at first," Jensen said of the project. "Hopefully, it will move a lot more traffic, and people will be more satisfied because no one is going to be totally satisfied with traffic in Avon."

The road will remain open during the construction period, which is expected to last approximately 14 months.

The project will be completed in parts. Crews will start on Monday, July 21, and then pause in November. Then, they'll start again in the spring to complete the project in October 2026.