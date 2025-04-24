Robots provide relief to assisted living staff in Sandusky

ERIE COUNTY — Something is happening at a senior living facility in Sandusky that many of the residents thought they would never see in their lifetimes.

Seniors at the Commons of Providence in Sandusky have been learning how to communicate with new employees in the dining hall. The twist? They're talking about robots.

“I was leery of them because I thought they would have issues,” said Resident Tom Cornell.

Cornell was leery because the two new members of the kitchen staff aren't human. The senior living community purchased two robots in January that have been helping serve food and take plates to the dishwasher.

“I was shocked to see these little guys,” said Resident Barbara Stahley.

Stahley was initially unsure how to feel about the new staff members.



“I thought they were going to be different, I thought they would be the kind of robot with their hands bringing your food out,” said Stahley.

Now, the robots have become something seniors look forward to every day, especially on birthdays in the community.

“They sing us happy birthday and tell us have a good day, that's kind of cute,” said Stahley

The Commons of Providence says that due to an increase in seniors retiring, fewer individuals are remaining in the workplace to fill different positions, but they have found a solution using robotics.

The robots not only bring smiles to faces and provide relief for the staff.

“It allows our servers to spend more time with the residents in the dining room, versus going back and forth to the kitchen. The robots bring the food, they help with busting the dishes and increase face to face,” said Dr. Seantell Amison.

Executive Chef Bruce Thompson was hesitant about the new robots.

“Once we got him here and we did a couple of video training's I realized it was cool. And now I can’t imagine doing this without it because it makes things so much easier for the staff, “said Thompson.

Now that the robots are officially a part of the community, the seniors are ready to give them a name.

“I like Walle-E, I haven’t named the second one yet, but we will be voting on it soon,” said Stahley.

