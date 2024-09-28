Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CLEVELAND — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.

The museum is hosting a Hispanic Heritage Celebration Saturday in the museum's plaza. The free event is a part of the museum's John P. Murphy Rock the Block Community Days.

Several performers, including dancers, are lined up to perform throughout the event. A DJ will be spinning Latin tunes throughout the event as well. Local artists will also have their works of art on display around the plaza as well.

The celebration of Hispanic and Latin heritage continues inside the Rock Hall. Many artists with Hispanic and Latin heritage have played a big part in music history. Some of those music influences have items on display in the museum.

Guitars from The Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, and Ritchie Valens are on display. You can also take a look at Tico Torres of Bon Jovi's drum head. Inductees Vini Lopez of the E Street Band and Greg Errico with Sly and the Family Stone have performance outfits on display. Pop singer Christina Aguilera is also represented in the museum right now.

As you look at these items, you'll also hear the sounds of Hispanic and Latin cultures. Thanks to a Latin Rock playlist created by Orlando Briceno, a salesforce architect with the museum. The playlist spans decades of music and shows how the genre has changed and evolved with time.

"Latin rock, like Latin culture, is a kaleidoscope of things," Brecino said. "We're so different, yet we are united."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Hispanic Heritage Celebration kicks off at 1 p.m.

To listen to the Rock Hall's Hispanic Heritage Month playlist, click here.