Rock Hall announces 2024 inductees

It's been a little over two months since the 2024 Rock Hall nominees were released. Sunday night, the Rock Hall announced who made the cut.

The inductees this year are:



Mary J. Blige

Jimmy Buffett

Cher

Dave Matthews Band

Foreigner

Peter Frampton

Kool & The Gang

Alexis Korner

John Mayall

MC5

Ozzy Osbourne

Suzanne De Passe

Big Mama Thornton

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick

Norman Whitfield

Mariah Carey, Jane's Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Sade and Sinéad O'Connor were among those who were nominated in February but not selected.

The induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. CLICK HERE for more information.

