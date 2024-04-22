Watch Now
Rock Hall announces 2024 inductees

Dave Kraska
Posted at 8:57 PM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 21:16:30-04

It's been a little over two months since the 2024 Rock Hall nominees were released. Sunday night, the Rock Hall announced who made the cut.

The inductees this year are:

  • Mary J. Blige
  • Jimmy Buffett
  • Cher
  • Dave Matthews Band
  • Foreigner
  • Peter Frampton
  • Kool & The Gang
  • Alexis Korner
  • John Mayall
  • MC5
  • Ozzy Osbourne
  • Suzanne De Passe
  • Big Mama Thornton
  • A Tribe Called Quest
  • Dionne Warwick
  • Norman Whitfield

Mariah Carey, Jane's Addiction, Lenny Kravitz, Sade and Sinéad O'Connor were among those who were nominated in February but not selected.
The induction ceremony will take place on Oct. 19 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. CLICK HERE for more information.

RELATED: 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees announced

