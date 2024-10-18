Rock Hall is rockin': Fans in town from far and wide celebrating induction weekend

CLEVELAND — Cleveland is buzzing with fans from far and wide in town to experience induction weekend at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for some of their favorite artists.

Gaelle Kelly came from California to celebrate her favorite inductee, Dave Matthews Band.

"He was snubbed before, even though he got the fan vote...so I'm sitting in California going if he gets inducted, nobody is going to keep me from that," said Kelly.

There were a lot of DMB fans out on the plaza ahead of the plaque-dedicating ceremony, where the band made an appearance.

"We've known Dave Matthews from Charlottesville, Virginia; we live 30 miles from Charlottesville, so we used to see them play in local venues," said Deb Yowell, from Virginia.

Gary and Deb Yowell traveled from Virginia with a big group of friends to see the induction exhibit. The pair spotted one of their favorite artists in this year's Hall of Fame class inside the museum Friday.

"Peter Frampton is excellent. We saw him! We saw him. We got photos of when he was being interviewed," Gary Yowell said.

Deb Yowell continued, "We saw some members of Kool and the Gang. I saw them when they first started out back in the 70s."

Members of the family of Kool and the Gang are in town to accept the induction on behalf of band members who have died. Founding member and drummer George Brown died of cancer in 2023. His wife, Hanh Pham-Brown, sat down with me to discuss Brown's career milestone.

"It's Bittersweet. I'm proud, I'm very proud of the band. I'm proud of George and everyone of the band members, it's very humbling to be part of that," said Pham-Brown.

Pham-Brown continued," Last night I was attending the interview for Kool and it's how they were talking about the music and each song and how people recognize and how it made an impact in people's lives."

Brown recently released a posthumous album called "Where I'm Coming From."

The good times and the memories are certainly being celebrated.

"Foreigner was kind of big for me, and Ozzy. I'm 56 years old so picture 8th grade, arcades. That's when those bands were at their peak," said Bart Duffield from Michigan.

Ahead of Saturday's induction, other big names are rolling into Cleveland alongside the class of inductees. Presenters and performers include Dua Lipa, Julia Roberts, Jack Black, Dr. Dre, and Jelly Roll, just to name a few.