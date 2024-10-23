'Rocky and Rachel made people feel comfortable'; North Ridgeville parents remembered following fatal crash

NORTH RIDGEVILLE — Dennis and Betty Jo Iammarino are leaning on their faith as they process the loss of their son, Rocky Iammarino and his wife of 18 years, Rachel.

“All they had to do was meet him, and the next thing you know, they're hugging each other,” Dennis said. "She knew how to put Rocky in this place. Let's put it that way- up front and direct."

Rocky and Rachel were known for being adventurous and providing their family and friends with lots of smiles, love and laughs.

Dennis and Betty Jo shared several photos of the couple, including one from their wedding, a trip to New York City and with their children, ages 16, 14, and 11.

Courtesy of the family

Courtesy of the family

Courtesy of the family

“Every Sunday was football. They'd all watch it together,” Dennis said. “Always doing stuff- going to the movies. They love going to the drive in."

Dennis and Betty Jo are now focused on helping their grandchildren process the unimaginable loss of both parents.

“This is their first week where they've gone back to school. And you know, when they come home, mom and dad's not there anymore. So that's little by little gonna begin to have the full impact,” Dennis said.

Betty Jo said the children have received much support from their schools and friends.

“Their friendships have meant a lot to them, and are helping them. They're praying for them, you know. They're kids of faith too,” Betty Jo said.

This past Saturday, Rocky and Rachel’s funerals were held at Christian Community School in Grafton.

"He [Rocky] was always so funny. And boy, the laugh… they both did, They're very joyful people,” Betty Jo said.

More than 1,000 people attended the service to pay respects.

“Everybody felt comfortable there, and I think that's because Rocky and Rachel made people feel comfortable. So that was kind of their legacy ya know,” Dennis said.

“What will Rocky and Rachel always stand for?” I asked Rocky’s parents.

Betty Jo said, "Their faith is one.”

Finishing Betty Jo’s thought, Dennis said, “Number one. And companionship... compassion."

Rocky’s parents said the funeral revealed many stories of how their son and Rachel’s charitable contributions, including veterans causes with the All American Motorcycle Club in Olmsted Falls and others as part of a Beards of the Old Northwest, a beard and mustache club.

“I'm not sure how they originally got connected with it, but once they did, they were kind of all in,” Dennis said.

Betty Jo said Rachel was tremendously creative.

“The women could compete with fake beards and stuff,” Betty Jo said. “She made all the costumes [and] did all the makeup. She was amazing."

Those very communities and the children's schools have brought comfort to the Iammarino family.

“I tell you; I wish we had it written down all the miracles we've seen,” Betty Jo said.

A GoFundMehas raised more than $90,000 to support Rocky and Rachel’s children. There have also been lots of home visits, food deliveries and prayers.

“We had questions about a lot of things, and it seemed like the minute they came to our head - we talked them over- the phone would ring,” Dennis said.

“God answered,” Betty Jo said.

“God answered,” Dennis said.