Rocky River principal accused of inappropriate relations with former students, resigns

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A Rocky River principal accused of inappropriate relationships and messages with former high school students has resigned. Heath Horton submitted his letter of resignation last month, and Thursday night, the Rocky River School board is going to consider it.

Gigi Latorre is still processing what took place at Rocky River High School with her son.

“He was very concerned with my son; he was like a father figure for my son,” said Latorre when describing her son’s relationship with Horton.

In June, Latorre found text messages between her son and someone that went by the name "H-dawg."

“Just him, basically saying when you're coming over to drink, and he'll show bottles of liquor. Just like he's talking to a friend, like his age,” said Latorre.

According to police, the messages started in 2019, and Latorre says they continued until 2023. That's when she learned he was texting Heath Horton, who was the vice principal of Rocky River High, where her child went. She then immediately called her sister, Mayra Lattore, whose kids are also in Rocky River schools.

“I did feel betrayed. I felt bad for my nephew. I felt scared too, like, did something else happen?” said Mayra Lattore.

In 2021, Horton became the principal at Kensington Intermediate School, where, in June, he was put on administrative leave as police investigated his relationships with former Rocky River High School students.

On Thursday night, the Rocky River School board is holding a special meeting, where, according to the agenda, they will discuss Horton’s letter of resignation that was sent on Oct. 9. For Lattore and her sister, as they and their kids are trying to move on, they want to see Horton gone.

“He needs to be removed. He needs to not work at the school system anymore,” said Gigi Lattore.

They also want parents to take this as an example to be more alert with their kids.

“Just want everyone to be aware and understand that not everything is what it seems,” said Mayra Lattore, adding they just hope the school system they are a part of will make changes to ensure the safety of their children.

“I love Rocky River. Don't get me wrong. This is my community. This is my home. We've been here for many, many years. I really do. Just want to see a change otherwise, who knows? We might have to leave it as well,” she said.

There's also been a petition circulating calling for four Rocky River school administrators to step down. The district says they are aware of it and are committed to moving forward in a positive manner.

That school board meeting starts at 5:30 tonight.