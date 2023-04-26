Rocky River residents feeling blindsided over proposed development to be built on former Cowan property

ROCKT RIVER, Ohio — There’s controversy in Rocky River over a proposed development on a historic site in the community.

“It's just so concerning to us,” said concerned Rocky River resident Tony Galang.

Galang is among a group of Rocky River residents who are upset over an announcement from Roundstone Insurance of Lakewood to potentially build their new headquarters on Lake Road.

He lives on Linda Street, which is at the intersection of Lake Road, and he fears the increased traffic will create problems.

“If you add that much more traffic, you're just going to have, you know, like a competition between pedestrians and kids trying to cross the street versus cars,” said Galang.

Aside from the increased traffic, Galang is also concerned the city won’t be able to move forward on its proposed master plan to make the area an entertainment district.

“I feel like we're giving so much up in the city, so much potential for a project that we didn't know was going to happen,” he said.

Roundstone Insurance of Lakewood President Mike Schroeder understands people like Galang have concerns, especially about where the garage will be placed.

“No structure is on Linda,” said Schroeder. “The only thing that enters on Linda though is a driveway from the middle of the property, and we’re looking at making that driveway like an ingress-only to limit the impact on Linda.”

Schroeder says the company saw the vacant property as an opportunity to enhance the neighborhood and acquire more space for their growing company.

But, Galang says some people are even more frustrated the development is happening on a historic site.

“Why would I do something to harm a place that has been there for 50 years?” said Schroeder.

In the early 1920s, Reginald Guy Cowan established his legacy for his pottery business. Then the Great Depression forced Cowan to close his doors.

Now, all that remains is an empty lot with one of the original factory buildings, a bungalow, which served as Cowan’s display studio and a historical marker.

“It’s a mess and so the idea that we can rejuvenate it and make it there with something beautiful, as you enter our city. I think it’s a great place,” said Schroeder.

Yet, Galang and other neighbors living in the area feel blindsided.

“If the owners of another property hadn't gone to City Hall and gotten the drawings and printed them off in color and put them on my doorstep, I might never have realized what was going on,” said Galang.

As Roundstone waits for the city’s approval for a permit sometime this summer, Schroeder says the company is looking into the community’s concerns regarding the impact of traffic.

Schroeder also tells News 5 they plan to incorporate some of Cowan’s work into their design.

“There’s a great museum at the Rocky River Library, and they’re going to work with us so that we honor that heritage in our building,” said Schroeder.

