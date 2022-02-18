RTA: Buses replace Red, Green and Blue Lines rail service

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority has buses replacing several rail lines Friday due to heavy ice buildup.

The following lines are affected:

66R buses replace Heavy Rail (Red Line) service from Tower City to the Airport.

HealthLine buses replace Heavy Rail (Red Line) service from Tower City to Windermere station.

67R buses replace Light Rail (Blue and Green Lines) service from Tower City to the Warrensville-Van Aken and Green Road stations.

RTA said replacement buses are operating at a 30 minute frequency.

"RTA continues to deploy ice cutter trains to clear ice buildup from the overhead system on the Light Rail and Heavy Rail Lines, and working to get service restored to all lines. RTA bus and Paratransit service continue to operate close to schedule with minor delays due to slick road conditions," RTA said.

