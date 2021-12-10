RTA Red Line shut down through Sunday for emergency repair

CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority announced Friday that it has shut down its Red Line to repair a communications wire.

The shutdown is expected to last until Sunday at 3 a.m.

"The damaged communication’s wire enables RTA to obtain data and oversee rail operations on the Eastside," RTA said.

Buses will replace the Red Line while work is done.

"RTA will operate 66R Red Line Replacement Bus Service between Cedar and Windermere during the shutdown. Riders can utilize Transit App to plan their trips and see when their bus will arrive at their stop," the agency said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.