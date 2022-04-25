OHIO PRINCIPALS LEARN SPECIFICS OF PROPOSAL TO LET HS ATHLETES PROFIT FROM LIKENESS — Beginning next week, high school principals across the state will vote on whether or not to allow high school athletes to profit off their likeness.

On Monday, several administrators gathered in Northeast Ohio to learn what that would look like if a proposed rule change with the Ohio High School Athletic Association were to pass.

The proposal would not allow athletes to partner with businesses tied to alcohol, gambling or drug use, however, there is no limit to how much a teenager could bring in when it comes to endorsements.

Just last year, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling freed up college athletes to make money while in school, creating a brand new industry for marketing and endorsements.

"We’re just trying to shape our own landscape of what this should look like," Doug Ute, OHSAA Executive Director said. "Students can’t receive cash for playing, they can sign deals on their own without any representation of the school."

Ohio is one of a dozen states currently considering the measure, and if it passes, the Buckeye State would join a handful that already allow it.

Principals of OHSAA-member schools are set to vote from May 1 - May 16 on the matter, as well as several other rule changes. If the NIL proposal passes, it would go into effect that same day.