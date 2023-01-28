Rusty is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

CLEVELAND — In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Rusty:

Meet Rusty. Rusty is a 7-year-old Chihuahua mix, and let me tell you, he’s just a perfect little nugget, weighing about 24 lbs. Rusty came to the shelter through our humane investigations department. He had been living with other dogs and cats and may do well in a home with them. Rusty has proven himself to be a wonderful walking partner and just a sweet guy overall so I don’t know how he has been overlooked! If you are looking for a spry little guy with a lot of love to give, come meet Rusty! Cleveland APL

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Rusty and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

