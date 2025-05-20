Safety improvements coming to Euclid Avenue in the City of Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio — More safety improvements are coming to the City of Euclid.

New pedestrian islands should appear soon between the Euclid Avenue, Highland Road, and Dilley Road intersection and the Euclid Avenue, East 260th Street, and Richmond Road intersection.

In addition to the islands, the city will also straighten a crosswalk in the area. The correction should shorten the time and distance pedestrians need to cross.

The sidewalk on the south side of Euclid Avenue will also be getting a bit of a makeover. It will be turned into a 10-foot-wide pedestrian trail.

These improvements are being made by the City of Euclid and the Ohio Department of Transportation. The two groups selected this area for improvements based on crash data and feedback from the community.

"We worked hand in hand in the planning with the Ohio Department of Transportation," Patrick Grogan-Meyers, Director of Planning and Development with the City of Euclid, said. "Looking at crash data as well to see if there were any high incidents. We were also looking at places where there might be seniors living to make sure they are able to cross."

The project will cost somewhere between $650,000 to $700,000. ODOT will pay for 90% of the project.

Construction should start and finish this summer.