Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes infects over 200 people

Over 200 people across 38 states have been infected with salmonella due to cantaloupes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC said more than half of those who have been infected have been hospitalized, and one person in Oregon died.

The CDC advises people not to eat pre-cut cantaloupes if they don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes were used. Additionally, people should not eat any recalled whole or pre-cut cantaloupe products.

The list of recalled cantaloupes can be found here.