Salt sales soar in Lorain County ahead of icy forecast

VERMILLION, Ohio — Some parts of the area are expected to see an icy morning commute Thursday morning, but supplies of salt at stores in Lorain County were running low for residents looking to get ahead of the weather.

The True Value in Vermillion, was the only place to find salt right before the store closed Wednesday night.

“It was a very big day for sales of salt. So we sold probably about 180 bags of salt today," said store manager Diana Gray,

“A lot of times when the folks hear there's going to be an ice storm, they're in here," said Gray. "They're calling saying, 'Do you have it? I can't find it anywhere.' And so it's not surprising.”

Melonie Conger began her search for salt Wednesday morning before work but had trouble locating it.

"I actually went to a couple of stores earlier this morning to get some so that my husband can salt before I went to work and couldn't find any," said Conger. "I was like, oh, I know they close soon. And I was like, I'm gonna stop real quick before I go home."