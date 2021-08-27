Sandusky-area Navy medic among U.S. troops killed in attack near Kabul airport

MILAN, Ohio — A Sandusky-area man serving in the U.S. military was killed in an explosion in Afghanistan on Thursday, the Edison Local School District said in a statement.

Max Soviak was a medic in the U.S. Navy who was killed on Thursday as a result of the attacks on the Kabul airport.

He was a 2017 graduate of Edison High School.

Edison's full statement:

It is with deepest sorrow that I am sharing this news. The Edison Local Schools was informed this morning that Max Soviak, a 2017 graduate of Edison High School, was killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan yesterday.

Max was a good student who was active in sports and other activities throughout his school career. He was well respected and liked by everyone who knew him. Max was full of life in everything he did. Our schools and local community are mourning the loss of Max. He and his family are in all of our thoughts and prayers.

The family has asked that everyone respect their privacy at this difficult time.

The bombings near the airport on Thursday killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 U.S. Troops.

