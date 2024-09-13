Sandusky police arrest man for death of 9-year-old girl he reported missing

A 29-year-old man in Sandusky is in police custody in connection with the death of a 9-year-old girl he reported missing on Thursday.

According to Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver, officers responded to the 4000 block of Venice Road around 9 p.m. Thursday after the man reported her missing.

Police searched the area and eventually found the child's body.

Oliver said the man was arrested and is being charged with her death.

No further information was provided.