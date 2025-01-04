Sandusky Police will have news conference Saturday for taser incident

SANDUSKY — There are questions over an arrest by Sandusky police last month on Dec. 19, 2024, as police were trying to arrest 28-year-old Scotty Scott on several warrants.

The body camera footage raised concerns in the community after partial clips were posted on social media. Sandusky Police Chief Jared Oliver said the video that was posted online from an officer’s body camera is only one of many videos that exist.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., Sandusky police initiated a traffic stop for a car that appeared to be traveling more than the posted 25 mph speed limit.

The officers recognized the passenger as Scotty Scott and were aware that he had several bench warrants for his arrest.

The video shows an officer attempting to arrest Scott, but once he is out of the car, he pushes the officer out of the way and runs, leading the officer on a foot chase. The officer was able to locate Scott on an enclosed porch on private property. Scott refused commands to surrender, and officers warned that he would be tased. After Scott was tased, he claimed he could not breathe, and after writhing on the ground, Scott was able to gather himself and push past the officer.

Sandusky police say after Scott attacked the officer, he was able to retrieve the officer's taser from his hands and then drove the taser into the officer’s upper right leg, tasing the officer. Scott eventually escaped on foot while still in possession of the officer's taser.

Scott was apprehended by another responding officer. Sandusky police say he continued refusing commands to surrender and was ultimately taken into custody.

Mr. Scott was charged with felonies, including assault on an officer, robbery and several other offenses. He was incarcerated in the Erie County jail.

Two weeks after Scott was arrested, Brittany Penfield —who told News 5 she is Scott's fiancée— reviewed the police body camera footage from the incident.

“I understand the circumstances of what happened, but I don’t understand why he was beat like that," Penfield said.

In the video, officers were seen hitting Scott multiple times while attempting to arrest him. Former officer and founder of the Center for the Ethnographic Study of Public Safety, Kalfani Ture, says that goes against police training.

“We often are trained to give strikes when we're trying to subdue someone as a way of distracting them, but also as a way of gaining compliance. Our strikes preferably should be in soft tissue areas, not the head or the thoracic area," Ture said.

During the attempted arrest, Scott was tased three times; Ture says EMS should have been contacted immediately after the first tasing.

“There's enough data, and there's enough anecdotal evidence that tasing can lead to cardiac arrest, simply because [of] the way in which the taser operates. It captures the cardiac rhythm, and it can cause damage,” said Ture.

He also questioned an incident towards the end of the video when an officer took a taser and placed it on Scott’s chest with a warning.

"This officer deliberately takes the taser and puts it to his chest, right where the heart is, which was very uncomfortable for me as both a former police officer and someone who trains police officers. It is against all training, and we are to avoid at all costs applying a Taser to the cardiac region as much as possible,” Ture said.

During the footage, Scott told officers he could not breathe, and his fiancée’ told News 5 he does have asthma. She says she was disappointed in the lack of concern for his health.

"He’s telling them that he can't breathe, and they think it's funny," Penfield said.

“Looking at the footage, it seemed to be like this sort of boy’s club, this mob mentality where they're given high fives and what we call daps for the tackle or the good job. I don't think that these incidents are to be taken lightly. Our responsibility in law enforcement is not only to preserve peace and to enforce the law, but we should also model what civility looks like,” Ture said.

Throughout the incident, some officers could be heard making demeaning remarks to Scott. An officer can be seen grabbing Scott by his shirt and screaming a curse word at him before being pulled away by another officer.

In response to the circulating body cam footage, Sandusky police will be holding a news conference on Saturday morning to show a video presentation of the incident.

