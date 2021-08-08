Sandusky woman charged with animal cruelty for locking pit bull in car as punishment

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A woman has been arrested and charged with a felony count animal cruelty for locking her pit bull in an overheated car, killing the animal.

Mouheb Askakih, 58, of Sandusky told police that she locked one of her dogs in the backseat of her car as punishment for attacking one of her other dogs, according to the Sandusky Police Department. While the dog was locked in the woman’s car, the outside temperature was 81 degrees.

When officers arrived on the scene they spoke with Askakih before finding a lifeless canine in the backseat of a vehicle. The officers broke the window of the vehicle in order to free the dog, but it was too late. According to police, the dog was stiff and hot to the touch when it was pulled from the vehicle. There was also blood in the vehicle and on the dog’s paws, indicating a struggle to free itself from the heat.

Askakih did have four more dogs in the house, one of which is two years of age, and three others that are six months old. Those four dogs all have been taken to the Erie County Dog Pound.

Askakih is being held without bond and is due to appear in court on Monday.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.