Saturday incident at Cuyahoga County Jail results in 'minimal use of force'

CLEVELAND — There was an issue at the Cuyahoga County Jail on Saturday morning that resulted in the use of force and pepper balls, according to the jail.

At approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, a group of inmates in jail pod 10D refused to enter lockdown status in their individual cells, and reacted by damaging plumbing and other fixtures inside the jail, authorities said.

The corrections officers responded to the incident with "minimal force" and the use of pepper balls in order to gain compliance from the inmates, according to a spokesperson from the jail.

The inmates that were involved were decontaminated and medically checked for injuries. No one was injured as a result of the incident. Of the 17 inmates that are stationed in pod 10D, nine of them participated in unlawful behavior.

The jail released the following statement:

“The Sheriff is extremely proud of the men and women of the Sheriff's Department and their continued ability to respond appropriately given the difficult working conditions and resource availability. Their ability to respond to critical and escalating incidents remains exceptional and professional and results in minimal injury or issue to all involved.”

