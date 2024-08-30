Saturday is International Overdose Awareness Day

ELYRIA, Ohio — Saturday, Aug. 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day. The annual observance remembers the lives lost to drug overdoses and raises awareness about prevention and treatment.

News 5 Anchor Tiffany Tarpley spoke to an Elyria man whose brother died from an overdose in 2020. Tyeler Cumberledge is currently being treated for alcohol and drug addiction. He said what happened to his brother motivates him to stay sober.

"Even though since he's passed, I've relapsed multiple times, but it's been helpful to quickly help me turn things around in fear of having the same outcome," said Cumberledge.

The Lorain County Opioid Action Team will host a vigil for overdose victims on Aug. 30 at the Spitzer Conference Center (Lorain County Community College) in Elyria. The event starts at 6 p.m.

For more information about addiction and recovery resources, CLICK HERE.

