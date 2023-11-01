'Scary good' proposal stuns Oldmsted Falls woman

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — On Halloween night, Bloodview Haunted House actors are busy transforming themselves into their scariest characters yet.

"Tonight is just Halloween, so it's a lot of the whatever people get the chance to do. They want to do something super fun. You know, like I have an idea, that's what Halloween is all about for us," said Albert Hehr IV, director of acting at Bloodview Haunted House.

It's the 14th scary season for Hehr, but this Halloween, he'll play a role he's never played before. Instead of a hair-raising scare, he'll play an integral role in one of the sweetest moments in a love story.

Weeks ago, Steve Gwiazda, who runs the Bloodview Haunted House, got a voicemail from groom-to-be Logan Schildhouse, who had a request he'd never heard before.

"Who reaches out to a haunted house to have an engagement? But who is crazy enough to call them back and say 'yeah, let's do it,'" said Gwiazda.

The plan was set for the Olmsted Falls man to ask the most important question of his life.

"Will you marry me? Will you make me the happiest man in the world?" asked Logan Schildhouse to his now fiance, Kait Barge.

"Haunted Houses are absolutely her thing," said Schildhouse.

Schildhouse worked with the staff at Bloodview to position himself inside the attraction, wearing a custom hoodie and some fake blood, ready for the spooky surprise.

"I had no idea, I literally had no idea," said Barge.

"I'm a scaredy cat, and I would never ever think of doing something like this," said Schildhouse.

It makes a scary good story for the happily engaged couple.

Bloodview Haunted House is owned by the Broadview Heights Lions Club. All proceeds go to charity every year.