Scholarship to honor BGSU student killed in crash with suspected drunk driver

CLEVELAND — Ryan Walker was killed by a suspected drunk driver Labor Day weekend on his way back to Bowling Green State University with three friends.

This Thanksgiving will be hard for his family; it will be their first without Walker.

“The holidays are going to be a challenge,” said Eddie Santos, Walker's brother.

Walker’s family has started a foundation to keep his memory alive. They plan to award scholarships to students at Firelands High School, Walker's Alma Mater.

“We want his legacy to live on,” said Rebekah Savage, Walker's sister. On Thanksgiving morning, the family will host a Turkey Trot at the high school to fund the foundation.

So far, Santos said they’ve raised about $2,000 from registrations from the run. The Turkey Trot is free but the family is taking donations.

Registration starts at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day morning, and the run starts at 10 a.m. at Firelands High School. It will be a family-friendly event with tracks for both runners and walkers, Santos said.

