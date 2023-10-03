School announces memorial service for student who died after collapsing at homecoming game

The Mapleton Local School District announced the memorial service for a student who died after collapsing at the homecoming football game last week.

Bre McKean, 17, suddenly collapsed while walking across the football field. Rescue crews tried to save her but couldn't.

According to the principal, the preliminary report from the coroner indicates she had severe heart damage from a previous condition that was undetectable.

'Mapleton Strong': Community remembers 17-year-old who collapsed at homecoming game

A memorial service will be held in her memory on Saturday at the Niss Athletic Center at Ashland University.

An informal fellowship will happen from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by the memorial service.

McKean's family is asking anyone who plans on attending to wear Mapleton Mountie spirit wear, team wear, or red, white and blue.

Parking at the athletic center will be reserved for immediate family but there will be a drop-off zone.

The family also announced a Breanne McKean Memorial Scholarship will be set up through the Ashland County Community Foundation.

If you're interested in donating, click here.