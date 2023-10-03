Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

School announces memorial service for student who died after collapsing at homecoming game

Poster image - 2023-10-03T111702.171.jpg
News 5
Poster image - 2023-10-03T111702.171.jpg
bre mckean.jpg
Posted at 10:26 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 11:52:31-04

The Mapleton Local School District announced the memorial service for a student who died after collapsing at the homecoming football game last week.

Bre McKean, 17, suddenly collapsed while walking across the football field. Rescue crews tried to save her but couldn't.

According to the principal, the preliminary report from the coroner indicates she had severe heart damage from a previous condition that was undetectable.

'Mapleton Strong': Community remembers 17-year-old who collapsed at homecoming game

A memorial service will be held in her memory on Saturday at the Niss Athletic Center at Ashland University.

An informal fellowship will happen from 10 a.m. to noon, followed by the memorial service.

McKean's family is asking anyone who plans on attending to wear Mapleton Mountie spirit wear, team wear, or red, white and blue.

Parking at the athletic center will be reserved for immediate family but there will be a drop-off zone.

RELATED

The family also announced a Breanne McKean Memorial Scholarship will be set up through the Ashland County Community Foundation.

If you're interested in donating, click here.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.