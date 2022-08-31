School bus cameras in Bay Village are working properly

BAY VILLAGE, OH — Last week in Bay Village, a 16-year-old driver was cited for passing a stopped school bus.

The bus driver reported that someone passed him stopped with flashing red lights and stop sign extended while he was loading children.

Police were able to identify the driver after reviewing video surveillance from the bus.

More and more school districts are adding surveillance cameras to their buses in hopes of keeping children safe.

