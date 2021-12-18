School scrutinized after ESPN blowout is 'scam,' Ohio finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Department of Education says a school whose legitimacy was scrutinized after its supposedly top-tier football team got clobbered in an ESPN-televised game didn’t live up to its billing educationally either, and turned out to be “a scam.”

Gov. Mike DeWine said he's asking authorities to determine whether any laws were broken by what claimed to be the Columbus-area Bishop Sycamore High School.

ODE says Bishop Sycamore's administrator characterized his program as a way to get more exposure for football players who were having trouble getting into colleges.

The department is recommending lawmakers make changes to state law to avoid a repeat of the situation.

