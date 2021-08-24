Schools closing, dismissing early due to extreme heat Tuesday

CLEVELAND — Several Northeast Ohio schools are either closing or dismissing early Tuesday and Wednesday due to the extreme heat in the forecast.

The following schools in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will be dismissed two hours earlier than their scheduled time:

Ben Franklin

Charles Mooney

Collinwood

Facing History New Tech

Louis Agassiz

Mary Bethune

Newton D. Baker

Stonebrook-White

Tremont Montessori

Valley View Boys’ Leadership Academy

The schools are non-air conditioned, prompting the early dismissal. The district said it will open the buildings early to move air through them and make them as cool as possible, and bottled water will be available.

Parma City Schools announced its schools will be closed Tuesday, using a calamity day due to the heat.

All district functions and classes in Parma Virtual Learning Academy have also been canceled.

Avon Lake City Schools said all of the district's elementary schools as well as Learwood Middle School will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the extreme heat.

Troy Intermediate School and Avon Lake High School will be open as scheduled, the district said.

Avon City Schools said that the need to close the elementary schools and Learwood Middle School is also due to the ability to successfully implement COVID-19 protocols amid the excessive heat.

Willoughby Eastlake Schools will be closed Tuesday as well.

The district said with a heat index of 94 degrees expected, all buildings will be closed.

All districts will continue monitoring the weather conditions and keep families in their areas notified of any additional closures.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

