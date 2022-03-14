'Schools Unite Across the Pond' brings 30 students from Wales to experience learning in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Global Cleveland and Campus International School are pleased to be teaming up to welcome more than 30 students from Wales this week.

The visit is part of a foreign exchange program "Schools Unite Across the Pond" that will provide an opportunity to strengthen ties between the Welsh community and Cleveland through enhanced learning and activities.

Students will spend time in the classroom with kids from the Cleveland Metropolitan School District to gain first-hand experience on the American school experience, from classroom instruction to healthy eating practices.

"These students will be studying the same things that our American students are studying, taking up the same kinds of conversations that our students in the public schools are taking up,” said Global Cleveland President Joe Cimperman. “These students are coming here with the hope and the idea that soon then students from Cleveland would travel to Wales.”

The learning experience also extends beyond the classroom. Welsh students will get the opportunity to see some of Cleveland's signature attractions like the world-class museums, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a meeting with Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

They will even get a taste of what it’s like to be a Cleveland sports fan by experiencing a Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

“These young students in Cleveland public schools and these young students from Wales are going to find that they have far more connections than things that are different,” Cimperman said. “Who knows, maybe students from Wales will be coming to Cleveland State to do their college studies, and maybe students from Cleveland will be traveling to the UK.”

The trip was made possible by a TURING grant from the British government, facilitated by International Links Cardiff.

Students are set to arrive Monday, March 14 at Cleveland Hopkins Airport and be in town through March 20.

