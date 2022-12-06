Scott Hamilton brings free show, Sk8 to Elimn8 Cancer Cleveland, to Public Square

CLEVELAND — Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton & Friends will host Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer Cleveland, a free family-friendly show on Dec. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink in Cleveland's Public Square.

There will be performances by Team USA Ice Dancers Molly Cesanek and Yehor Yehorov, Franklyn Singley, and the American Ice Theatre Cleveland.

The show benefits the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation and the Cleveland Clinic Taussig Cancer Center to benefit innovative research that treats cancer.

Find more info here.

