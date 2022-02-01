Scranton Road bridge deck replacement could affect traffic in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Starting next week, there could be some lane restrictions and closures on several highways in Cleveland due to work on the Scranton Road bridge, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The restrictions and closures will start on Feb. 6 and run until Feb. 12. for demolition work. Crews will be working to replace the bridge deck.

ODOT said the the following routes will be affected, weather permitting:

I-71, I-90, and I-490 under Scranton Road will have various lane restrictions during off peak hours between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

I-71, I-90, and I-490 under Scranton Road will have various short duration closures lasting no longer than 15 minutes between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Project completion is estimated to be in June.

