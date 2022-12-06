Scripps Howard Fund and News 5 donate $2,000 to Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists

CLEVELAND — The Scripps Howard Fund and News 5 have made a donation in support of the Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists’ effort to provide the opportunity for college students to attend National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) conferences. Those conferences, the largest of the kind in the nation, are held every summer and provide educational and networking opportunities.

On Tuesday, News 5 Vice President and General Manager Steve Weinstein met with Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists leaders Kevin Heard and GCLEABJ member and longtime News 5 employee Helen Maynard at the station to present a check for $2,000 towards that effort.

"We're proud to support the Greater Cleveland Association of Black Journalists' efforts to educate and mentor the next generation of young journalists," said Weinstein. "The NABJ's reputation for helping members excel and succeed speaks for itself."

Also in attendance were GCLEABJ members and News 5 employees Bakari Clemmons, AJ Smith, Moreen Bailey Frater and Janelle Bass Hawthorne.

News 5 Cleveland

The mission of the GCLEABJ chapter is, “To serve and strengthen the community by honestly reflecting the past; accurately reporting the present with perspective; and providing support, inspiration, fellowship and opportunities for journalists of color.”

The Scripps Howard Fund supports programs that drive change in communities served by The E.W. Scripps Company thanks to funds established by the company and Bob Scripps.

