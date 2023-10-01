Watch Now
Seaplane crashes into Portage River Saturday night

Posted at 10:26 PM, Sep 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-30 22:26:57-04

A plane crashed into the Portage River Saturday night, injuring two, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 4 p.m., a pilot from Florida was attempting to take off in a 2003 Cessna 206 seaplane when he struck a power line and lost control, causing him to crash into the river, authorities said.

Ohio Edison de-energized the power line and Rescue Marine was contacted to remove the plane from the water.

Both the pilot and the passenger were able to exit the plane and were transported to a local hospital, OSHP said.

The crash is still under investigation, and OSHP said alcohol and or drugs are believed to be a factor at this time.

