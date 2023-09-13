Search for the next Akron Police chief to get underway shortly

AKRON, Ohio — A little more than two years after taking the job as Akron's top cop, Chief Steven Mylett is retiring from policing and leaving the department.

After a national search, Mylett moved across the country to take the job.

"I'm going to reach out next week to several of the faith-based leaders," Mylett said in August of 2021.

Pastor R. Stacey Jenkins is one of those leaders.

"I have empathy and compassion for him because I know this has been a difficult, challenging job," said Jenkins.

"On his watch, he got probably one of the biggest cases in the history of the city of Akron with the shooting of Jayland Walker," Jenkins added.

"Imagine what he is going through, the FOP, the police union, the membership and then the community; there's only so much a human can take," added Jenkins.

Jenkins said Mylett never hid from the community. He said Mylett was at community meetings and answered questions. Just three weeks ago, an Akron Beacon Journal photographer snapped an image of the two men hugging in their mutual sadness after an innocent 7-year-old boy was shot and injured just after finishing a football game.

"I think he has contemplated going into the private sector for some time, so I think he made the decision the time was right to make the transition," said Shammas Makik, presumptive Akron mayor.

Makik said the search for Mylett's replacement will start soon. Mylett's retirement is effective Jan. 1, 2024.

News 5 contacted the police department for an interview with Mylett, but we were told he is not doing interviews yet.