Semi crash in Lake County has I-90 WB closed between SR-306 and SR-91

MENTOR, Ohio — An overturned semi on I-90 WB has shut down a stretch of highway between SR-306 and SR-91.

The crash happened early Friday morning. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The WB lanes are closed while crews work the scene.

No additional information has been provided.

Click here to see the latest traffic information.

Click here to see the cheapest gas prices in our area.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.