Semi crash in Lake County has I-90 WB closed between SR-306 and SR-91

An overturned semi on I-90 WB has shut down a stretch of highway between SR-306 and SR-91.
Semi crash Lake County
Posted at 6:50 AM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 06:52:45-04

MENTOR, Ohio — An overturned semi on I-90 WB has shut down a stretch of highway between SR-306 and SR-91.

The crash happened early Friday morning. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

The WB lanes are closed while crews work the scene.

No additional information has been provided.

