Seniors invited to Akron Art Museum for free on Tuesday

AKRON, Ohio — Seniors are invited to a free day of art and resources at the Akron Art Museum on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The Akron Art Museum, located at 1 South High St., will open its doors for this special free event to enrich the lives of older adults in our community.

Each registered senior can visit dozens of vendors, including providers from healthcare, government, cultural institutions, and service agencies dedicated to seniors throughout Summit County. The museum is accessible to all, and free parking is available on the parking deck directly across the street. Opportunities to tour the Museum are also available at this special event.

Registration is required either online or by calling 330-535-5146.

“The event last year was absolutely amazing. It was wonderful to introduce seniors to the Museum,” shared Elizabeth England of KAZ Company and originator of the event. “Multiple studies highlight the positive connection between the arts and the quality of life for older adults. Our beautiful Akron Art Museum is accessible and enriching for all, including our seniors, and we are thrilled to have it be the centerpiece for our event again this year.”