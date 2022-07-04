SEVEN HILLS, Ohio — A 33-year-old Seven Hills man is in police custody, accused of stabbing his mother and grandmother to death and injuring his brother Sunday afternoon, according to a Seven Hills Police news release and report.

At about 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 1300 block of East Pleasant Valley Road, officials said in a news release. On arrival, officers found three stab wound victims and a male suspect who was taken into custody.

Two victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center; a third victim and the suspect were taken to University Hospitals Medical Center Parma, the release states.

A 62-year-old female victim and an 85-year-old female victim were pronounced dead, police said. A 35-year-old male victim remains in critical but stable condition.

According to the police report, the victims are the mother, grandmother and brother of the man suspected of the stabbing. The 33-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and will be arraigned at a later date, police said.

The police report lists six witnesses to the incident.

The case is still under investigation and Seven Hills Police said no additional information will be released at this time.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.