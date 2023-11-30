Watch Now
Several fires break out across Northeast Ohio

Several fires broke out across Northeast Ohio early Thursday morning.
Posted at 11:26 AM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 11:26:57-05

Several fires broke out across Northeast Ohio early Thursday morning, and they appear to be unrelated.

A fire broke out early Thursday morning at a storage facility near I-480 in Cleveland.

The fire started around 4 a.m. at the IncaAztec Self Storage facility.

The flames and the smoke were seen shooting from the highway.

In Brunswick, a fire broke out on Maplewood Avenue near Grafton Avenue late Wednesday night.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

It is unknown if any injuries were reported.

On Wednesday night, a house fire in Canton left two dogs dead and one missing. Firefighters rescued three dogs and three puppies.

