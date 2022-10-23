Several residents displaced following Cleveland apartment fire

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire is investigating a fire that left six residents of an apartment building displaced on Saturday.

It happened at a three-story building in the 900 block of East 141st Street in the city's South-Collinwood neighborhood.

Cleveland Fire said an adult man was rescued from the fire. Authorities didn't say if the man was injured.

The Red Cross was called in to assist the residents who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

