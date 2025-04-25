Shaker Heights City School District responds to Trump Administrations directive surrounding DEI

SHAKER HEIGHTS — The Shaker Heights City School District voted this week not to sign a letter from the U.S. Department of Education regarding DEI, federal civil rights laws, and federal funding.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education asked states to collect their certification form from K-12 school districts across the state, pledging that schools are in compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The document said any violation of Title VI, “including the use of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (‘DEI’) programs to advantage one's race over another—is impermissible."

It also stated, “the continued use of illegal DEI practices may subject the individual or entity using such practices to serious consequences,” including legal action and the elimination of federal funding.

An original deadline of April 18 was extended to April 24.

On Tuesday, members of the Shaker Heights City School District's Board of Education discussed the matter.

Members ended up approving a resolution affirming the district's commitment to nondiscrimination and said, to the best of its knowledge, it has complied—and will continue to comply—with federal civil rights laws (Title VI).

During the meeting, Board of Education Member Pamela Scott said, "I’m not willing to sacrifice our beliefs and our goals for servicing every student... and making them understand that we do appreciate diversity. And equity. And inclusion. And that those terms and the practice is not illegal."

On Thursday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Trump Administration and the U.S. Department of Education from withholding school funds related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Recently, a reporter asked Speaker of the Ohio House Matt Huffman (R-Lima) if he supported the elimination of DEI programs in K-12 schools.

Huffman responded, "Overall answer is yes."

Huffman added, "I think that we need to make sure that, parents and families are the primary informers to their children of the way they think life should be."

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District told News 5 its superintendent signed the U.S. Department of Education's letter.

The district said in a statement, "In the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, we are focused on creating inclusive and equitable learning environments for all students. We believe that 'All Means All,’ regardless of their individual needs or background. CMSD CEO Dr. Warren Morgan did sign and submit the letter to ODEW affirming that our district does follow the law, and has not had to change curriculum or programming to do so."