Shaker Heights HS announces pilot metal detector pilot program

Shaker Heights High School intends to implement a pilot detection system by Dec. 2, Superintendent Dr. David Glasner said in a statement.

"Our highest priority is to ensure our students and staff attend school in safe and secure learning environments," Glasner said in the statement, "where they are made to feel welcomed and valued."

Glasner said after discovering a weapon at the high school and at a high school football game, the Shaker Heights school district reviewed and enhanced their security measures.

The high school began checking students and searching bookbags as they entered each morning as a short-term response to the incident, Glasner said.

In September, News 5 covered the long lines outside Shaker Heights High School after their new security protocols.

Students wait in long lines to get in Shaker Heights High School; new security

RELATED: Students wait in long lines to get inside Shaker Heights High School after new security protocols

He says the school district also listened to students and staff about their concerns and how to make the school safer and more welcoming.

"Survey data from these stakeholder groups indicated that staff and families clearly favor some kind of weapon detection system at the High School. Students also favored such a system," said Glasner, "but to a lesser degree than families and staff."

Glasner says the data helped decision-making for examining the use of weapon detective systems in Shaker Heights schools.

The school district plans to have a pilot metal detector system by Dec. 2 at the high school.

"This pilot will provide us an opportunity to test how well the system works, what challenges it poses for students and staff and if its use might be applicable to other schools and events. It will also allow us to identify the staffing, training and maintenance needed to operate such a system," Glasner said. "This multi-pronged approach to safety and security will address our short-term goal of stopping weapons from coming into our school, and our long-term goal of creating a safe, welcoming and inclusive school culture."

Glasner emphasized the importance of student, family, and staff support in achieving those goals.

"We cannot do this alone," he said. "Thank you, as always, for your support."

Cleveland Heights High School increased its security Wednesday after four students were arrested with guns on school property in the last two months.

Cleveland Heights High School increasing security after 4 students arrested with guns

RELATED: Cleveland Heights High School increasing security after 4 students arrested with guns