Cleveland Heights High School increasing security after 4 students arrested with guns

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — One school district is implementing major security changes after four students were arrested with guns on school property in the last two months.

Cleveland Heights High School is revising its protocols after multiple loaded firearms were found.

Samantha Justham's fear never goes away as she worries about what could happen to her two children when she sends them to school.

"Every time I get a text from them, I’m nervous. It's like every day, when I know my son gets off the bus and gets home, it's a relief,” Samantha explained. "I don't even know what to think or how to feel. I don't want to send them to school."

Grandparents Dionna Mann and Sheila Bullock share the same concerns.

“When you have four small grandkids, you want them to be safe when they go to school,” said Mann.

“I'm angry, hurt, and wondering, what is going on? How are these kids getting a hold of these weapons?” said Bullock.

City officials say that over the past two months, police have arrested four students for carrying loaded guns onto the high school's campus.

The first incident occurred on Sept. 3, around 10 a.m., when officials learned that a student was armed on campus. Police body camera footage shows an officer escorting the 18-year-old out of the school. He was charged with felony weapons possession.

On Sept. 18, around 3 p.m., officers were notified about a fight on school property. A school security officer later found a 15-year-old armed with a loaded gun.

The third incident occurred on Oct. 7, around 3 p.m., when officers learned that a 17-year-old confronted another student in the bathroom, demanding his phone while brandishing a gun. That student was arrested for attempted aggravated robbery.

The latest incident took place on Oct. 10, around 1:30 p.m., when officers found a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine in a student’s backpack.

On Oct. 11, Cleveland Heights Police Chief Christopher Britton wrote that he is working with the school to prevent these situations. He issued the following statement:

"Yesterday, for the fourth time since the beginning of the school year, a Heights High student was arrested for having a loaded handgun on school property. These incidents threaten the safety of students and staff and are deeply concerning. I have been talking with the CH-UH administration, and we will continue to work together to ensure the safety of our schools. I don’t want to speculate about why students find it necessary to bring guns to school. The answers to this question—and the solutions to this problem—aren’t going to come from the police or the schools alone. It is imperative we start working together as a community to find them."

In response, the high school implemented new security measures, which took effect on Oct. 14.

Now, all students are required to pass through metal detector screenings. Entryways are restricted, and a new designated drop-off area has been established for students.

The school released the following statement:

"These new measures are being implemented to enhance the safety of our school community. We ask for your support and understanding as we work through these changes to provide a secure environment for all students."

While some parents are happy to see the changes, others remain concerned.

“Education is a big part of life, and if they can't go to school and feel protected, then what? What is left? So I’m glad something’s being done about it,” said Mann.

For Justham, it’s a step in the right direction, but intervention is also needed.

"I would like to see them talk to the kids about how to manage conflicts and how to come to adults when they need something," said Justham.