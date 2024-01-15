Shaker Heights Police respond to RTA train vs. car crash

The area of Lee Road and Shaker Boulevard was shut down Monday afternoon due to a crash involving an RTA train and a minivan.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m.

A News 5 photographer captured photos of the wreck. The photos show a minivan partly on the tracks with the RTA train pressed up against the driver's side of the van.

No one was injured in the crash.

Rail service has since been restored and the area is open to traffic again.