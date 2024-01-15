Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shaker Heights Police respond to RTA train vs. car crash

IMG_1035.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
IMG_1035.jpg
Posted at 3:06 PM, Jan 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-15 16:30:38-05

The area of Lee Road and Shaker Boulevard was shut down Monday afternoon due to a crash involving an RTA train and a minivan.

The crash happened shortly after 1:30 p.m.

A News 5 photographer captured photos of the wreck. The photos show a minivan partly on the tracks with the RTA train pressed up against the driver's side of the van.

No one was injured in the crash.

Rail service has since been restored and the area is open to traffic again.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through